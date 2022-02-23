Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,753,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after buying an additional 617,580 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 326.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 351,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 269,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 526.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 192,096 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,410,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,971,000 after buying an additional 121,692 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,549,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCL opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.