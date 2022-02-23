Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) is Red Spruce Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,746 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 613,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 971,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $635,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.