Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS) Trading 0% Higher

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS)’s share price traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.17. 1,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.