Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.65

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.65 and last traded at $75.77, with a volume of 4691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $629,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

