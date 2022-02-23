Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339,226 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.11% of Lithium Americas worth $29,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 115.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 212,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 27.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 156,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 34,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

