Invesco Ltd. Has $29.21 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,942,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.57% of NOV worth $29,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NOV by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,489,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 575.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NOV by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in NOV by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NOV shares. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

NYSE NOV opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

