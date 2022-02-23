Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Gap Down to $11.95

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $11.69. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 300 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.