Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Gap Down to $11.95

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $11.69. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. TNF LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

