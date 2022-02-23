Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.24

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.24 and traded as low as $11.58. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 342,003 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.