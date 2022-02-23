Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.24

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.24 and traded as low as $11.58. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 342,003 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.