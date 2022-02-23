Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.63 and last traded at $87.22. 76,069 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

