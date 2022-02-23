Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp owned 0.50% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 247.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,641,000 after buying an additional 148,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares during the period.
Shares of RWJ traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $116.99. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $97.34 and a 1 year high of $131.07.
