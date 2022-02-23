Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 23rd (APA, IART, RZLT, SAE, SOI, TGTX, TXRH, UN01, VOW3, WK)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 23rd:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $38.00 to $44.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $66.00.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its price target raised by Roth Capital to $23.00.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €201.00 ($228.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $49.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $113.00 to $119.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €35.50 ($40.34) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($267.05) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $127.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $71.00 to $77.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

