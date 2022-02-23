Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alphabet (GOOG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG):

2/2/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

1/19/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00.

1/17/2022 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3,117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

1/13/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00.

1/3/2022 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

GOOG stock traded down $36.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,551.70. 1,316,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,780.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,832.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,010.00 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total value of $8,663,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,340 shares of company stock valued at $318,372,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

