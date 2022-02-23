Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ: LSPD):
- 2/4/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$60.00.
- 2/4/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $60.00.
- 2/3/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$68.00.
- 1/26/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $112.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $57.00.
- 1/10/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $62.00.
- 1/1/2022 – Lightspeed POS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “
Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 3.78. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $130.02.
Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
