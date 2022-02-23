Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 23rd (AKAM, AMPE, BP, CLBS, EBR, FBIZ, FBNC, FTK, GMED, LILAK)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 23rd:
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ). They issued a buy rating on the stock.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
