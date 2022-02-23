Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 23rd (AKAM, AMPE, BP, CLBS, EBR, FBIZ, FBNC, FTK, GMED, LILAK)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 23rd:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.