Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 23rd (AKAM, AMPE, BP, CLBS, EBR, FBIZ, FBNC, FTK, GMED, LILAK)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

