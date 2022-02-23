Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 23rd (ACAD, AVID, CBAY, ENVA, FRSH, GVA, IQV, MCFT, MD, OTTR)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 23rd:
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Visteon (NYSE:VC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
