Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 23rd (ACAD, AVID, CBAY, ENVA, FRSH, GVA, IQV, MCFT, MD, OTTR)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 23rd:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

