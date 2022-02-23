Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BP (BP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BP (LON: BP):

2/23/2022 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.52) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 401 ($5.45) to GBX 465 ($6.32). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($8.02) to GBX 600 ($8.16). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 475 ($6.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.52) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/31/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 425 ($5.78) to GBX 450 ($6.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 404 ($5.49) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.52) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 404 ($5.49) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.75) to GBX 590 ($8.02). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – BP had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 401 ($5.45) price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.80) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:BP traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 386.50 ($5.26). The company had a trading volume of 53,458,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 263.90 ($3.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.70). The firm has a market cap of £75.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 371.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 343.19.

Get BP plc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 90 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($501.84). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($435.09).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.