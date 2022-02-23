Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/15/2022 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2022 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $138.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2022 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $140.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $128.00 to $119.00.

12/29/2021 – Hasbro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $92.14. 914,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,448. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

