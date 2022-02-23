Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL)

Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,538 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,873% compared to the typical volume of 119 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares by 1,431.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares by 424.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RUSL traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. 1,829,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,719. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.