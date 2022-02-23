Invinity Energy Systems’ (IES) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($4.08) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 310.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.08) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of LON:IES opened at GBX 73 ($0.99) on Wednesday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 53 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 182 ($2.48). The stock has a market cap of £84.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.07.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.