Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after buying an additional 1,007,197 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,522,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

