Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from €78.00 to €88.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Ipsen traded as high as $30.71 and last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPSEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale raised Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ipsen in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ipsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

