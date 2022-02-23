Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.96. 97,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

About Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY)

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

