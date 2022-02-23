Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.96. 97,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.
About Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ipsidy (IDTY)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.