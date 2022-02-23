IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 28.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after acquiring an additional 370,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,580,000 after purchasing an additional 287,855 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $226.46 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.13 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

