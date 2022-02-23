iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,332.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $907,000.
HDV stock opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.51 and a 1-year high of $105.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.94.
