iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 143,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.44. 61,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,658. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average is $98.94.

