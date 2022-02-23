iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Boosted by Clearshares LLC

Clearshares LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Clearshares LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,755,000 after acquiring an additional 141,455 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.27. 13,918,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

