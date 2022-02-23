iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Acquired by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $67.81. The stock had a trading volume of 92,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,977. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.62.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

