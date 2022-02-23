iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is FC Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after buying an additional 3,554,298 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.43. 192,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824,884. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $116.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.00.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

