iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.06. 6,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 5,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.