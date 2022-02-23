iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $122.52

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $122.52 and last traded at $122.61, with a volume of 550034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average is $132.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,162,000 after buying an additional 1,374,957 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

