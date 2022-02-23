iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $99.99 and last traded at $99.99. Approximately 14,865,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,275,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.78.

