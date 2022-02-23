iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.30

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.30 and last traded at $66.30, with a volume of 72097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,645,000 after acquiring an additional 242,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,382,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,406,000 after acquiring an additional 95,284 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,786,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

