iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) Shares Down 1.2%

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.59 and last traded at $38.67. Approximately 2,054,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,732,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.