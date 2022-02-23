iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA) Shares Down 1%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.88 and last traded at $77.95. 113,831 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 80,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.72.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.05.
