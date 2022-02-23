iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $122.46

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $122.46 and last traded at $122.60, with a volume of 112052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.16.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,766,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after buying an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

