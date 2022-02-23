iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $122.46

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $122.46 and last traded at $122.60, with a volume of 112052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.16.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBB)
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
