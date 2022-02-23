iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,787. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.15 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

