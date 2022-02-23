iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $18,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $249.78 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.18 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.66.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

