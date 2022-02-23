iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Raised by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,179. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.24. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $104.65 and a one year high of $128.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

