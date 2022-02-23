iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) Shares Down 1.2%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $120.77 and last traded at $121.00. 1,302,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,394,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.25.

