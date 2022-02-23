iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 260,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,994,222 shares.The stock last traded at $459.78 and had previously closed at $463.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $505.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.01.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,235,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,693,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,636,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

