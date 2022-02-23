iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 260,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,994,222 shares.The stock last traded at $459.78 and had previously closed at $463.73.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $505.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.01.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
