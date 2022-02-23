iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Lessened by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.42. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.23 and a 1 year high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

