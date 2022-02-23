iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,258,000 after purchasing an additional 203,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,653,000 after purchasing an additional 85,377 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $199.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.08. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $169.49 and a one year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

