iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Boosted by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $258.28. The stock had a trading volume of 97,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $240.46 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

