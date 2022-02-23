iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Clearshares LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Clearshares LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Clearshares LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.04. 545,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,906,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $458.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.