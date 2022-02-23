iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.8% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after buying an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.70. 608,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,906,347. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $373.26 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

