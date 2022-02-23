iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Position Increased by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 549.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 2.1% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,604. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $67.29.

