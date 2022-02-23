iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 256.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after buying an additional 219,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after buying an additional 52,462 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after buying an additional 168,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,759,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.02.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

