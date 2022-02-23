IsoPlexis (ISO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect IsoPlexis to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ISO stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. IsoPlexis has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15.

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on IsoPlexis in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on IsoPlexis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IsoPlexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.