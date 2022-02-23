ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.97. ITT has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.44.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

