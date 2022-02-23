ITV plc (LON:ITV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 168.25 ($2.29).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.48) to GBX 128 ($1.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.86) to GBX 215 ($2.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of LON ITV traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115 ($1.56). The stock had a trading volume of 4,086,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,956,975. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 113.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The firm has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 101.90 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.82).

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.46), for a total value of £476,687.14 ($648,289.32). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £3,342.21 ($4,545.37).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

